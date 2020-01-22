The Debate
'Love Island' Fame Shaughna Phillips' Beachwear Pics Are A Treat For Sore Eyes

Television News

Shaughna Phillips of the Love Island fame has inspired many when it comes to her fashion statements. Here is a compilation of her bikini looks. See pictures

love island

Shaughna Phillips of Love Island fame has inspired many when it comes to her fashion statements. Time and again, she has stunned her fans with her stunning beachwear pics. Shaughna Phillips also motivated many with her weight loss journey. Shaughna is one of the divas who know it perfectly well to nail a bikini look. Shaughna Phillips' Instagram is filled with steamy and sensual beachwear photos which fans can't get enough of. Here’s a compilation of her bikini look-book that has wowed her fans time and again:

Shaughna Phillips’ beachwear pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips)

ALSO READ| Know Rebecca Gormley, The Newbie From 'Love Island' Who Left Many Hearts Racing

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips)

ALSO READ| Ollie Williams Quits 'Love Island' Three Days After Joining The Show

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips)

ALSO READ| 'Love Island' Contender Eve Gale Mocked After Claiming Tyga Messaged Her

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips)

ALSO READ| British Army Campaign Targets 'Love Island Generation', Netizens Divided

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips)

ALSO READ| Supermodel Of The Year: Post Her Rejection, Renee Kujur Goes On An Explosive Rant

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips)

ALSO READ| Supermodel Of The Year: Anjali Schmuck Slams Renee Kujur's Rude Attitude With Judges

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips)

About Love Island

Love Island is a British dating reality series. The series is narrated by Iain Stirling and was hosted by Caroline Flack till 2019. This year, Laura Whitmore is presenting the dating reality series.

 

 

