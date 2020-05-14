Surbhi Chandna's Sun-kissed Pictures Will Make You Want To Soak Up Some Sun Right Away

With the fourth lockdown into consideration, everyone now seems to have accepted the fact, that staying at home is the best way to keep Corona at bay. Numerous Bollywood and television personalities are also doing their bit, by urging their fans to stay home and stay safe. But few celebs are not only requesting people to stay indoors but also suggest ways as to how can they make the most of this quarantine time.

One such television actor is Dr Ishani of Sanjivani aka Surbhi Chandna. The gorgeous diva is leaving no stone unturned in creating positivity. Almost every other day, Surbhi proposed new ways of investing time amid COVID-19 lockdown. Be it by trying your hand in the kitchen, how to do a coffee date at home, or by posting her home work-out videos.

The Qubool Hai actor keeps her fans motivated, which also helps them stay calm as they are locked inside their homes for almost two months now. Recently Surbhi Chandna took her Instagram to share some stunning sun-kissed pictures of her, as she enjoys her quarantine period, take a look.

Surbhi Chandna looks dreamy in these sun-kissed pictures

Surbhi Chandna is counted amongst the most popular faces on Indian television, and her social media fanbase is humongous. With over 2.6 million followers on Instagram alone. In these Surbhi Chandna's Instagram photos, the Ishqbaaaz actor looks ravishing. Her skin looks flawless and Surbhi's endearing smile is simply so adorable. Her sun-kissed pictures are quite flattering, and the famous TV actor looks nothing short of majestic.

Surbhi Chandan donnes a beautiful sheer white top with net details, for makeup Chandna opted for pinkish-nude lip tone, with blush pink cheekbones. She kept her makeup minimalistic and dewy, for eyes, Surbhi brushed some shimmery nude eyeshadow with hues of bronze. Not to miss her carrot red feather earring and luscious brunette hair colour.

Surbhi Chandna has acted in several drama sitcoms as the lead. Some of her most memorable performances have been in TV serials like Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivaani, and Qubool Hai. She rose to fame with her witty character Anika in Ishqbaaaz.

All picture Credits: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

