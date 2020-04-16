Surbhi Jyoti And Anita Hassanandani's Memorable Moments Together

Surbhi Jyoti is a very well known face in television. The actor is currently making headlines for her role in the daily soap, Naagin 4. She gained immense popularity with her role as Zoya in Qubool Hai and has bagged several accolades. She has been in the television industry for a while now and she has made some special bonds and rapport with several prominent personalities in the television industry, one of them being Anita Hassanandani. Here are some of their best moments:

Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani memorable moments

Anita Hassanandani recently turned 39 years old and many of her friends from the industry took to Instagram to wish her on her birthday including Surbhi Jyoti. Surbhi Jyoti shared a picture of the two posing with some adorable faces. Have a look:

The two are often seen sharing some funny moments with each other. Be it simply a video making some quirky faces or a TikTok video, the two seem to have fun in several ways. Check out some of their goofiest videos.

Here is yet another picture of the Naagin actors that fans find to be quite adorable. The two look elegant in green and peach coloured careers. Something that caught the attention is Surbhi Jyoti's caption, which reads, 'My wish is to have this Vish as a friend forever''.

