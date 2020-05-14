How To Register For KBC 2020: Here Is Detailed, Step-by-step Procedure

The KBC registration procedure has already begun and since it is one of the beloved shows on Indian Television, several players participate in this game show. Here is the detailed information on how to register for KBC 2020 so you can stand a chance to be on the game show. This information will make sure that you apply for KBC successfully. Here is the KBC registration procedure that you can refer to -

How to register for KBC 2020: Detailed procedure

KBC registration through Sonyliv App

To apply for KBC through the Sonyliv App, you would first need to download and open the application.

From there, you need to click on the KBC link.

Once done, the KBC registration question will pop up, you need to answer this question correctly.

Once you are satisfied with your answer, click Submit.

To confirm your KBC registration procedure is successful, you will receive a message on the screen, which will thank you for taking part and completing the KBC registration procedure.

KBC registration through IVR (Interactive Voice Response)

To send in your answers, you need to dial 5052525.

From there, click 1 if you choose option A as your answer, or 2 if you select option B as your answer, or 3 if you select option C as your answer, or 4 if you select option D as your answer.

Once done, you will be asked your preferred language with the options of Hindi and English.

You will then be asked to type in your age.

The call will end and thus register your entry.

Apply for KBC through SMS

Host Amitabh Bachchan will announce the questions that need to be answered on the show itself, at 9 pm, on specific dates

You will then need to send in your answer through SMS.

You will also need to be quick and complete the answering process in the given timeline.

Airtel, BSNL, IDEA, Jio & Vodafone SIM card users can send their registration question, answers via SMS to 509093.

However, you will need to follow a format when sending the SMS. It will be something like this: To send the answer option A, and if you are 22 years and are male; you will need to SMS: KBC A 22 M

Eligibility criteria to apply for KBC

If you a resident of India and have completed 18 years of age or above as of May 1, 2019, you can apply for the show. However, the citizen is required to be healthy by mind and body to appear on KBC. No person can take part in the show on behalf of another person, under any circumstances. If a citizen has already been on the show, at least till fastest finger first even once of the current season or previous seasons, they will not be eligible to participate in the competition.

