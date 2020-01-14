'Bigg Boss Malayalam' Vote Process Explained; How To Vote For Your Favourite Contestant

Bigg Boss Malayalam has a new season, and it has been gaining momentum lately. Most people have been watching the show for the drama and the arguments in it. Bigg Boss Malayalam vote system is not very different from most other shows.

The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is also expected to do just as well as the first season. Here's a detailed guide on how to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam.

How to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam?

Download the Hotstar application on Android Or IOS Application From Google Play Store/ IOS App Store.

1. Go to Google Play Store/ App Store and Search for Hotstar.

2. Download the First Application (Hotstar Application) that shows up.

3. Open the Hotstar Application, download it.

4. Create an account or you can ‘Sign In’ With Google Or Facebook if you wish to skip the registering process.

5. Write ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam voting’ in Search Bar.

6. Nominated contestants will be listed down with pictures.

7. Make the selection by clicking on the contestant and hit then hit the submit button.

8. Your vote has been submitted.

Nominated this week

The Bigg Boss Malayalam vote process will begin as soon as the show has the first elimination task in place this week. Six contestants have been put up in a situation where they might have to leave the show.

One amongst the contestants is Somadas, of the Idea Star Singer fame. The other contestants nominated this week include Dr. Rajith Kumar, Alina, Alasandra, Rajini Chandy, and Sujo Mathew.

Dharmajan Bolgatty in the house

Comedian Dharmajan Bogatty was recently seen in the house. He asked the contestants to repeat typical slangs of Calicut after him. He entertained everyone within the house with his fun statements. In the latest promo released, the host Mohanlal can be seen talking about the Bigg Boss Malayalam vote and elimination process.

