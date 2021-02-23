How To Vote For 'Bigg Boss Season 3 Malayalam'? A Handy Guide For Voting Process

Mohanlal's Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam just saw its first week nominations for elimination on Monday, February 22. The Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam house started with 14 celebrity contestants including Noby Marcose, Dimpal Bhal, Kidilam Firoz, Manikuttan, Majiziya Bhanu, Soorya J. Menon, Lekshmi Jayan, Sai Vishnu, Anoop Krishnan, Adony T. John, Ramzan Muhammed, Rithu Manthra, Sandhya Manoj and Bhagya Lakshmi.

The contestants were asked to come into the confession room one by one and were anonymously asked to nominate any two other housemates for the first elimination of the season. As Soorya Menon is the current captain of the house he along with the three new wildcards contestants, Firoz Khan, Sajna Firoz and Michelle Ann Daniel are immune from this weeks nomination and elimination process.

'Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam' contestants nominated for elimination

The first contestant who is nominated for this weeks' elimination is Rithu Manthra with a majority of seven votes. The reason the other contestants gave for nominating the model was that she was not able to establish connections and gel with the other housemates. The other contestants who are nominated for elimination are Kidilam' Firoz, Lekshmi Jayan, Dimpal Bhal, Sandhya, Sai Vishnu, Adoney John and Bhagyalakshmi. With a total of 8 contestants nominated for this weeks elimination lets see how to vote for your favourite contestant and save them from getting eliminated from the BB house.

How to vote in 'Bigg Boss season 3 Malayalam'

The voting process is a very important part of the reality show. Only the contestants who achieve the most number of votes can stay in the house. The contestant who receives the least number of votes ends up getting eliminated from the show. You can vote for your favourite contestant and save them through two mediums - Hotstar, Google, Message and Missed call. The voting line closes by Friday midnight giving you ample amount of time to vote for your favourite Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestants. Here’s a step-by-step guide for all the viewers on how the voting process for Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam works.

How to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam on Hotstar

First of all, visit the official Hoststar App. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

Register and create your account or log in to your existing Hotstar account.

Search for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 in the search bar.

Click on the Vote Button to cast your vote.

Now you can see the contestant list name who are up for elimination.

Select your contestant name and click.

Now click on submit your vote.

Each user can vote 50 times a day. You can either split your vote between different contestants or use all your votes to save one contestant.

Unlike the traditional SMS method, this process is free of cost.

How to vote for Bigg Boss season 3 Malayalam using Google

Search for Bigg Boss Malayalam vote on Google

The official Bigg Boss site will open with a list of the nominated contestants.

To vote, you need to sign in with your Google account.

Once signed in, you can click on the contestant you wish to vote for.

Each user can vote 10 times a day.

How to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam using SMS

Type the message BB <space> CONTESTANT NAME to 57827.

User can vote using this method only 10 times a day.

How to vote in Bigg Boss season 3 Malayalam using missed call process

A number is provided for every contestant

Check your favourite contestants missed call number

Dial the number for a particular contestant.

Give the missed call on the number.

Submit your vote.

