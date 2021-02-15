All About Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Contestant Bhagyalakshmi's Career And Life

Bhagyalakshmi is an award-winning dubbing artist who had started her career at the age of 10. She is the most popular Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant. She has lent her voice to many popular actors and has dubbed for over 2000 projects. Bhagyalakshmi's age is 58.

About Bigg Boss 3's Bhagyalakshmi

According to NewsD, Bhagyalakshmi gained recognition after the film Kolilakam which was released in 1981. She dubbed for the actor Sumaltha. Later on, she has lent voice to actors like Menaka, Urvashi, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nadiya Moidu, Nayanthara, and more. Bhagyalakshmi is still praised for her outstanding work for Shobhana in the evergreen movie Manichithrathazhu. She also holds the record of winning the maximum number of Kerala State Film awards for a dubbing artist.

Image Credits: Screengrab from Kadha Ithu Vare Episode 17

Bhagyalakshmi's Acting career

Apart from dubbing, Bhagyalakshmi has also acted in several Malayalam movies. She made her acting debut with the film Manassu in 1973. She played roles in popular films like Chamaram which released in 1980, Manassinte Theerthayathra which released in 1981, and Dheera which released in 1982. She got many praises for her role in Oru Muthassi Gadha which released in 2016. Recently, she was seen playing a crucial role in the movie Madhuram Ee Jeevitham which Anil Phillip directed.

Bhagyalakshmi's TV career

Bhagyalakshmi even won the Kerala State TV awards for the best dubbing artist in 2002. Recently, she gained much attention with the show Koodathai when she dubbed for actress Muktha. Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant, Bhagyalakshmi has also proved to be a good anchor in the talk show called Selfie. Bigg Boss 3's Bhagyalakshmi won another state award for the talk show. She was also a judge in Tharolsvam Season 1 & 2.

Image Credits: Screengrab from Kadha Ithu Vare Episode 17

Controversies in Bhagyalakshmi's life

Recently, Bhagyalakshmi assaulted a vlogger for which she was charged with non-bailable offences. Bhagyalakshmi along with activists Sreelakshmi Arakkal and Diya Sana inked and assaulted a vlogger named Vijay P. Nair who allegedly made derogatory remarks against women on social media.

Image Credits: Screengrab from Kadha Ithu Vare Episode 17

