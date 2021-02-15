Who Is Rithu Manthra? Know All Details About The Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Contestant

The third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam started on February 14 on a grand scale. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be hosting the show and he has promised the third season to be "bigger and better." The show has welcomed 14 contestants to the Bigg Boss house. Know all the details about the contestant Rithu Manthra.

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Contestant - Ritu Manthra

One of the Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestants, Rithu Manthra is not a known face to the Malayalam television audience. We bring to you all you need to know about her below.

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss Malayalam' 3 Promo Looks Promising; Mohanlal Says ‘The Show Must Go On'

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 3' Malayalam Contestants: List Of Celebrities To Enter The 'Bigg Boss' House

Who is Rithu Manthra?

Rithu Manthra is a professional model, who gained attention with her ad shoots for popular brands. As per the updates, the model has represented Kerala in Miss India Pageant contestant in 2018 and grabbed the Miss Talented title. Apart from modelling, Rithu is also known for her singing skills.

Rithu's social media accounts are full of her stunning pictures and singing videos. Rithu has also done small roles in Malayalam movies including 'Red Green Blue', 'Kumbarees', 'Uyare', 'Port', 'Role Models', and 'Operation Java.' Recently, she has released a cover version of the evergreen Tamil romantic song 'Vaseegara' which received appreciation from actor Madhavan himself.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Rimi Tomy Shuts Down Rumours Of Her Joining The Reality Show

Rithu Manthra's Age

Rithu Manthra was born on September 7, 1994. She is a native of Kannur, Kerala. She is a Journalism and Literature graduate from Don Bosco College, Kannur. During her school days, she was part of various school programs and clubs. After graduation, the 26-year-old decided to get into modelling.

She achieved high marks and also competed in competitions during her college years. During her modelling days, she received offers for various TV commercials and brands. In an interview with Asianet news, Rithu mentioned that she was raised by a single mother who has always supported her in whatever she chose to do. She also stated that it is because of her mom that she has grown up to be a confident and ambitious woman.

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss Malayalam' Contestant Rajith Kumar Says He Was Treated Like A Criminal

Rithu Manthra's Photos

Rithu Manthra's Instagram feed has pictures from her modelling shoots. She has around 15k followers on Instagram which is rising every day. She also posts covers of the songs she sings on her social media page. Check out some of Rithu Manthra's photos below:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.