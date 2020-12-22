Teejay Sidhu Shares Newborn's Glimpse, Says 'every Little Part Of Her Is Perfect'

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra's baby is here and the couple is elated to welcome their third child together, a daughter. The popular television pair is already parents to a set of twins, Bella and Vienna. Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra were both frequently sharing pictures of Teejay Sidhu's baby bump and were eagerly waiting for the arrival of their child. Read on to know about the new mother's Instagram post, which she dedicated to her newborn.

Teejay Sidhu's Instagram post

After the birth of their third daughter recently, television actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are elated. The latter took to Instagram to share a picture of her newborn baby's feet and wrote, "What an amazing little creation of God a child is! And how He takes His time to form every little part. I look at my child's tiny little foot and feel so much gratitude! (Maybe it's the hormones making me so emotional?) Every little part of her is perfect. ðŸ™". You can see the post here.

Teejay and Karanvir's friends from the industry were quick to bestow their best wishes upon the couple, while fans and followers also congratulated the pair on the new addition to their family. Actor Divyanka Tripathi wrote, "congratulations", while Mouni Roy posted a heart emoji. A follower commented saying, "Congratulations TJ for the birth of one more princess", and another fan called the newborn baby girl an angel. You can see some of the comments here.

Karanvir Bohra also took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself sleeping, while his newborn slept safely in his arms. The actor's caption read, "She doesn't want to be in a cot or crib - she sleeps best like this! People will say I am spoiling her too much. But I can't help it - that's the kind of Dad I am. She brings out more love in me than I even knew I had. @bombaysunshine Sweety, thanks for this picture. â¤ï¸".

The actor previously shared a video announcing that he had become a father to three devis and was ecstatic about having three angels in his life. He even mentioned how his friends and followers could now call him Charlie, since he felt like it with his three angels, Alpha, Chi, and Omega.

Image Credits: Teejay Sidhu Official Instagram Account

