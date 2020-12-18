Teejay Sidhu Shares Picture Of 'Mrs Claus & Santa’s Little Helper' Enjoying Festive Season

Tera Mera Ki Rishta actor Teejay Sidhu took to Instagram on Friday, December 18, 2020, to share an adorable picture showing off her baby bump in the quirkiest way. Along with the picture, the actor also revealed that as they are in Canada, they know the sex of the baby. However, she and Karanvir Bohra have decided to keep it a secret. The actor also went on to pen some more notes about the post. As soon as Teejay shared the post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice and happy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Teejay Sidhu shared a picture of her where she can be seen having juice in a Christmas decorated glass. One can also notice eyes and nose drawn on Teejay’s stomach along with a glass kept near it showing as if even the baby is enjoying the juice. The actor can be seen donning a grey top and with light grey leggings. She completed the look with a Christmas cap and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture she also wrote, “Mrs Claus and Santa’s little helper just having a drink”. She added, “we don’t know if it’s a boy or girl and in Canada, we’re allowed to find out but we wanted to keep it a surprise”. She also said, “I am a little nervous - I don’t know how to handle boys! I only know how to raise girls”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans could not stop gushing over how adorable the picture is. Some of the users went on to comment on with some positive notes. While some commented with many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “All the best for a safe delivery”. While the other one wrote, “Soooo cute. Wishing u a healthy n a safe delivery”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this post, Teejay Sidhu also shared a video where she can be seen asking Karanvir to get her food as she is taking a rest lying on the couch. Apart from the video, the actor also added a note to which Karanvir had a sweet reply. Take a look at the post and Karanvir’s comment below.

