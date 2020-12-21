Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu Welcome Their Third Daughter; Watch

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu have become parents for the second time. The couple was blessed with a baby girl recently. Karanvir took to Instagram and shared a video with his three daughters and confirmed the news about the same. Find out more details about Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu’s baby girl here.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu blessed with a baby girl

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have been constantly updating their fans on social media regarding their impending third child. Fans have been since then waiting to welcome Karanvir Bohra’s third child and a get a glimpse of him/her on social media. Now, in an interview and in a social media post, Karanvir Bohra finally confirmed the news of the birth of their third child.

In an Instagram post, Karanvir Bohra posed with his three daughters. In the video, Karanvir is holding his baby in one arm and his two other daughters, Vienna and Bella are jumping around them. Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu is recording the four.

In the caption, Karanvir Bohra wrote, “I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins...I can't help but believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 Queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, coz they are my #teendeviyaan. My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati. P.S. u can call me #charlie coz there’s are my angels. My #alpha #chi #omega”.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Karanvir Bohra once again talked about the Charlie’s Angels connection and his “teen deviyaan”. He revealed that he and his wife had decided that either it’s a boy or a girl they would welcome the baby in the same manner. He also added that if they had a boy it would have been like, “Laxmi, Saraswati, and Ganesha” but since it is their third daughter they are deeming this trio, “Laxmi, Saraswati, and Parvati”.

