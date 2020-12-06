Did You Know 'Naagin 4' Actor Jasmin Bhasin Started Her Career With South Indian Films?

Did you know that the current reality show contestant and TV actor Jasmin Bhasin started her career from South Indian movies? Jasmin had starred in not one but five films in the Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages before she featured in her TV role as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan E Ishq. Later, she appeared in two more South Indian films as well. Read on for more details.

Jasmin Bhasin's career in South Indian movies

According to a Mid-Day report, TV actress Jasmin Bhasin belongs to a conservative Sikh family and never thought about acting in the first place. She first intended to pursue a degree in hospitality in a Jaipur college. However, when she received offers from modelling agencies, she did her first photoshoot at the age of 20.

Jasmin Bhasin then entered into the South Indian film industry where she debuted with the movie Vaanam in 2011, which was a Tamil language movie. After that she appeared in Malayalam film titled Beware of Dogs, a Telugu film Veta, a Kannada film Karodpathi, and a Telugu film Dillunnodu, all four movies had released in the year 2014 itself.

Then in the year 2015, she got a big opportunity to star as the lead in the TV serial named Tashan E Ishq, which released on Zee TV. Her character Twinkle Taneja started to gain appreciation from her fans. After that, she starred as a surrogate mother in Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai-starrer Dil Se Dil Tak, which brought her huge praise from her audience.

After her role in Dil Se Dil Tak, she participated in the reality show called Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. Jasmin then later appeared in serials like Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4, and the latest being a reality show on Colors TV. As far as her South Indian movies are concerned, she did two more films each in 2015 and 2016. She starred in Ladies & Gentlemen, which was a Telugu language movie and later she starred in Tamil movie called Jil Jung Juk.

Jasmin Bhasin was last seen as a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, which was hosted by Farah Khan Kunder. She ended up as the 2nd runner up in the reality show. The Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India season also featured other prominent stars from the industry including Nia Sharma, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Wahi, Jay Bhanushali, and others.

