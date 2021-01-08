Jasmin Bhasin's Age, Career And Other Details About The 'Tashan-e-Ishq' Actor

Actor Jasmin Bhasin is one of the well-known actors and personalities of the Indian television industry. She has been a part of several television shows and multiple South Indian films as well. The actor kicked off her career as an actor in 2011 with the Tamil film Vaanam and went on to star in Tamil, Malayam and Kannada films along with appearing in a number of popular television shows. Thus, here's taking a look at Jasmin Bhasin's bio to know everything about the Tashan-e-Ishq actor, from Jasmin Bhasin's serials and career to Jasmin Bhasin's religion and family.

Also Read | Maheep Kapoor's Bio Piece: Everything Fans Would Want To Know About The FLBW Star

Everything you need to know about Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin's birthday: June 28, 1990

Jasmin Bhasin's age: 30

Jasmin Bhasin's mother: Gurmeet Kaur Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin's father: Surpal Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin's religion: Sikh

Also Read | Amelia Minto Bio Piece: All About The Young Actor Who Plays Cindy Lou Who In 'The Grinch'

Jasmin Bhasin's career

Jasmin Bhasin's films

After marking her debut as an actor with the Tamil film Vaanam back in 2011, actor Jasmin Bhasin appeared in multiple South Indian films which include 2014's Kannada film Karodpathi, Malayalam film Beware of Dogs and Telugu films Dillunnodu and Veta. In 2015, Jasmin starred in yet another Tollywood film titled Ladies & Gentlemen. Then, in 2016, the 30-year-old shared the screen space with Tamil superstar Siddharth in the Kollywood film Jil Jung Juk.

Also Read | Bhavana Pandey's Husband, Family & Other Details About The FLBW Star That You Need To Know

Jasmin Bhasin's serials

Jasmin Bhasin kicked off her career in the television industry with Zee TV's popular soap opera Tashan-e-Ishq as 'Twinkle Taneja' from 2015-2016 and went on to become a household name. She also won the Gold Award for 'Best Debut Female' for her role in Tashan-e-Ishq. Soon after bidding farewell to the show, Jasmin essayed the lead role of 'Teni Bhanushali' in Colors TV's hit daily soap Dil Se Dil Tak, alongside Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai from 2017-2018.

Meanwhile, in 2017, she also appeared in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. During 2018 and 2019, the film and television actor appeared in multiple TV shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji to name a few as a guest and reality shows including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Kitchen Champion 5. In 2019-2020, Jasmin garnered countrywide fame with her lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

Also Read | Who Is Kashmera Shah? Everything You Need To Know About Krushna Abhishek's Wife

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.