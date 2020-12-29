If You Loved Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', Here Are His Other Works You Must Check Out

Today December 29, 2020, marks the birthday of renowned Indian director Ramanand Sagar who brought to screens the widely loved show Ramayana. The show aired again during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country and keep the audiences entertained through the trying times and let them reminisce their childhood memories. If you loved the show, here is a list of other acclaimed TV series that the director created and helmed, take a look.

TV Shows directed by Ramanand Sagar

Vikram Aur Betaal

Vikram Aur Betaal was the very first TV Series directed by Sagar and aired on DD National from 1985 to 1986 on Sundays at 4:30 PM. The series included stories from Indian mythology, and it was an adaptation of Baital Pachisi, which are the 25 tales that Betaal narrated to king Vikram. The show was based on the legendary king Vikramaditya and the ghost Betaal.

Luv Kush

Luv Kush was the follow-up show to Ramayana and was written, directed, created and produced by Ramanand Sagar. The show featured most of the same cast and used the same production crew. It was based on the last book, the Uttara Kanda of the Indian epic Ramayana which followed Ram’s accession to the throne and his twin sons Kush and Lav. The show was telecast again during the COVID-19 lockdown in India.

Alif Laila

The show was an Indian adaptation of One Thousand and One Nights, which are also known as the Arabian Nights. The series had 143 episodes that aired from 1993 to 1997 on DD National. Alif Laila starts from the very beginning when Shahrzad starts narrating stories to Shahryar and included all the popular as well as lesser-known stories from the One Thousand and One Nights.

Krishna

The show was known both as Krishna and Shri Krishna which was created, written as well as helmed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was an adaptation of the life of Krishna and included the Bhagavata Purana, Brahma Vaivarta Purana, Harivamsa, Vishnu Purana, Padma Purana, Garga Samhita, Bhagavad Gita and Mahabharat. It aired weekly on Doordarshan.

