If You Loved Rubina Dilaik's 'Shakti', Here Is A Watchlist Of Similar Shows

Rubina Dilaik’s Shakti made a lot of noise of social media for its progressive approach towards the representation of transgenders in the society. The serial airs on Colors TV. It is currently in its second season. Shakti serial’s cast includes Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal. If one liked the plot of Shakti, here is a watchlist of other progressive shows to watch.

Watchlist of serials like Rubina Dilaik’s Shakti

1. Vidya

This serial revolves around a woman who cannot speak English but gets offered the job of that of an English teacher. This opportunity gives her the chance to learn the language and educate herself as well. The serial is available for streaming on Voot. This is one of the progressive serials like Rubina Dilaik’s Shakti.

2. Choti Sardarni

This serial revolves around a woman whose relationship with her lover is not accepted by her family. Her brothers go out to kill her lover as well. Later, she learns that she is carrying her dead lover’s child while her mother fixes her marriage with a rich businessman. The serial is available for streaming on Voot. This is one of the progressive serials like Shakti.

3. Barrister Babu

This serial revolves around a young guy whose marriage is fixed with a little girl. He, then, educates her and teaches her the way of life. The serial is available for streaming on Voot. This is one of the progressive serials like Rubina Dilaik’s Shakti.

4. Pinjara Khubsurti Ka

This serial revolves around a very beautiful woman who is coveted by a man who is dominating by nature. He pretends that is a very good person by heart and makes the woman fall in love with him only to get over-possessive of her and lock her up in a cage. The serial is available for streaming on Voot. This is one of the progressive serials like Shakti.

5. Story 9 Months Ki

This serial revolves around a woman who gets divorced and wishes to become a mother. She, then, resorts to IVF to conceive a baby. The serial is available for streaming on the Sony Liv app. This is one of the progressive serials like Rubina Dilaik’s Shakti.

6. Kaatelal & Sons

This serial revolves around an orthodox father who thinks his daughters can run their barbershop which is only for men. These girls, then, fight for equality to show their father that they are capable enough. The serial is available for streaming on Sony Sab. This is one of the progressive serials like Shakti.

Image courtesy- @jigyasaa_07_armeniaa Instagram

