IFTPC honours Asit Kumarr Modi as Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 episodes

Popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has successfully been running for 12 years now and just aired its 3000th episode on September 24. To commemorate the milestone, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani recently informed that the Indian Film and TV Producers Council honoured creator Asir Kumarr Modi for completing 3000 episodes of the television show. After entering the Limca Book of World Records and winning the title of ‘longest-running comedy show' on television, its time for the creator to add more feathers to his already embellished cap.

Asit Kumarr Modi honoured by IFTPC

While the fans have stormed the social media space with their wishes and congratulatory messages on the show’s well-deserved success, IFTPC virtually and personally honoured Asit Kumarr Modi for his illustrious accomplishment. IFTPC has and will always promote entertaining, uplifting content that combines excellent storytelling and superior acting talent. Their primary focus lies to contribute many talents – each brilliant in its own creative endeavors.

Earlier, to celebrate the occasion, fans saw special throwbacks of memorable moments from the show and even creator Asit Kumarr Modi had a few words to share with the show's fans. The 3000th episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma started with the entry of creator Asit Kumarr Modi. Asit started by thanking all the fans of the show and mentions that he started the show to be enjoyed by every family member. The creator finally added that he is happy that the show stood the test of time. In another video update of the show, fans saw the entry of all the superstars that graced the show with their presence. Actors like Varun Dhawan, Jimmy Sheirgill, and other actors were also spotted in the video.

The iconic sitcom started airing on July 28, 2008 and is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. It is roughly based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma which was written by columnist, writer, and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for Chitralekha, a Gujarati weekly magazine. The show revolves around the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Society with the Gada family being a major focal point.

