'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Completes 3000 Episode: Creator, Cast Thank Fans

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently aired its 3000th episode on September 24. To commemorate the occasion, fans saw special throwbacks of memorable moments from the show and even creator Asit Kumarr Modi had a few words to share with the show's fans. Read ahead to know more about Taarak Mehta 3000th episode's updates.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 3000th episode

The 3000th episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma starts with the entry of creator Asit Kumarr Modi. Asit starts by thanking all the fans of the show and mentions that he started the show to be enjoyed by every family member. The creator finally adds that he is happy that the show stood the test of time.

Then fans see Asit Kumarr Modi, along with the entire cast of the show, proceed to visit various temples and holy places to commemorate the show completing its 3000th episode and also take God's blessings. After this bit, many memorable recaps of the show are seen in the Taarak Mehta 3000th episode Fans also get to see the celebration that took place on the 200th, 1000th and other such milestones of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In one bit of the show, fans see the Taarak Mehta cast performing a special song for all their fans. The song is kind of thanksgiving to all the fans and admirers of the show. Fans see Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal Gada, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta and all the other Taarak Mehta cast dancing to this song. The creator of the show also is seen performing Puja.

The song's lyrics go something like (translated) - 'Laughing and keeping people happy is the way of life'. Many funny scenes of the show are also shown in the song and it makes the audiences giggle. Many people mentioned that the show was also their favourite in the comments section.

In another video update of the show, fans saw the entry of all the superstars that graced the show with their presence. Actors like Varun Dhawan, Jimmy Sheirgill and other actors were also spotted in the video.

