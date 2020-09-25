Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast Celebrates Completion Of 3000 Episodes; See Pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has successfully been running for 12 years now and just aired its 3000th episode yesterday on September 24, 2020. The cast and crew have been ecstatic on this special occasion and had a fun celebration. Have a look at the pics and read on:
Bohot he purana rishta hai humare lekin phir bhi nahi hua kabhi kam aapka hum par se pyaar. Toh aa rahe ho na aap 24th September ko, #TMKOC3000 ke iss utsav mein shaamil hone? Kyunki aap aur hum se milkar hi toh hoga ek muskurata hua sansaar! #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah @sabtv
The cast of TMKOC had a fun celebration as they hit a huge milestone. The team was seen having fun at the sets and dancing around. The celebrations also saw Malav Rajda and Asit Kumar Modi who are the director and creator of the show. They also had a special telecast which showed the celebration of 3000 episodes with a floral background, have a look.
Dilip Joshi, who plays the main role of Jethalal Gada in the show, has also posted a long tribute message for the show. He shared several images and wrote short descriptions of them. He ended the caption saying – “And last but never the least, thanking the Ultimate Maker of this show called Life, for giving us all the constant strength to carry on this mission of spreading smiles. Jay Swaminarayan” ðŸ™ðŸ»â˜ºï¸
(1 & 2 /6) It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going. (3/6) Lucky for me, I had Asit Bhai, a longtime friend, and a seasoned producer who I trusted immensely and had worked with before, offer me the choice of playing Jethalal, adapted by him for television! Thank you, Asit Bhai. (4/6) Fast forward to look tests, a pilot episode, and finally, the first episode that aired on Sab TV on 28th July 2008. We were all given a glimpse into the world of Gokuldham Society for the very first time. We had absolutely no idea that more than a journey, this show would turn into a discovery! (5/6) It’s rightly said that it’s not work, if you love what you do, and the brilliant team that I work with day in day out, have made me fall in love with my work more than ever. To teammates who have had to leave us during the run, we miss you everyday and for me, you will always be an equal part, infact every department of this blessed production is responsible for this achievement today. So, thank you, Team TMKOC. (6/6) Playing this character is a gift that keeps giving. And a huge chunk of the credit goes to the fans and well-wishers of the show who have welcomed us and allowed us to be a part of their lives in so many unimaginable ways! So, thank you to everyone who’s reading this right now. And last but never the least, thanking the Ultimate Maker of this show called Life, for giving us all the constant strength to carry on this mission of spreading smiles. Jay Swaminarayan ðŸ™ðŸ»â˜ºï¸ . . . . #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah #tmkoc #3000happysodes #iloveyou3000 #gratitude #blessed
The show’s creator Asit Modi shared on his twitter on September 21 that the show was about to hit 3000 episodes. Twitter has since been flooding with congratulatory messages and fan-art for the show. The team of the show has also conducted a contest called #TMKOC3000 where fans have to share the impact the show has had in their lives, and the first 300 families are to get a special surprise for the same.
ðŸ™ðŸ»Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽŠ— Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 21, 2020
The show has been airing for over 12 years since its beginning in July 2008 and has gone on to become one of the most beloved sitcoms of the country. It is an adaptation of columnist, writer, and journalist/playwright’s column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma from the Gujarati weekly Chitralekha. The show is based on the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Society and focuses majorly on the life of the Gada Family.
Most episodes see Jethalal Gada who is stuck in a crisis and takes the help of his best friend and secondary protagonist of the show Taarak Mehta. Besides this, the show throws light on the daily happenings in the life of Taarak Mehta, Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, Dr Hansraj Hathi, Krishnan Iyer, Roshan Singh Sodhi, and Popatlal Panday and their families.
