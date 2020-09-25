Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast Celebrates Completion Of 3000 Episodes; See Pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has successfully been running for 12 years now and just aired its 3000th episode yesterday on September 24, 2020. The cast and crew have been ecstatic on this special occasion and had a fun celebration. Have a look at the pics and read on:

Taarak Mehta Cast Celebrates 3000 episodes

The cast of TMKOC had a fun celebration as they hit a huge milestone. The team was seen having fun at the sets and dancing around. The celebrations also saw Malav Rajda and Asit Kumar Modi who are the director and creator of the show. They also had a special telecast which showed the celebration of 3000 episodes with a floral background, have a look.

Dilip Joshi, who plays the main role of Jethalal Gada in the show, has also posted a long tribute message for the show. He shared several images and wrote short descriptions of them. He ended the caption saying – “And last but never the least, thanking the Ultimate Maker of this show called Life, for giving us all the constant strength to carry on this mission of spreading smiles. Jay Swaminarayan” ðŸ™ðŸ»â˜ºï¸

The show’s creator Asit Modi shared on his twitter on September 21 that the show was about to hit 3000 episodes. Twitter has since been flooding with congratulatory messages and fan-art for the show. The team of the show has also conducted a contest called #TMKOC3000 where fans have to share the impact the show has had in their lives, and the first 300 families are to get a special surprise for the same.

ðŸ™ðŸ»Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽŠ — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 21, 2020

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The show has been airing for over 12 years since its beginning in July 2008 and has gone on to become one of the most beloved sitcoms of the country. It is an adaptation of columnist, writer, and journalist/playwright’s column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma from the Gujarati weekly Chitralekha. The show is based on the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Society and focuses majorly on the life of the Gada Family.

Most episodes see Jethalal Gada who is stuck in a crisis and takes the help of his best friend and secondary protagonist of the show Taarak Mehta. Besides this, the show throws light on the daily happenings in the life of Taarak Mehta, Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, Dr Hansraj Hathi, Krishnan Iyer, Roshan Singh Sodhi, and Popatlal Panday and their families.

