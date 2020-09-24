Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu Shares Her Impromptu Dance Fitness Session; Watch

Palak Sidhwani from the Taarak Mehta cast recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a fun video of her impromptu dance fitness session. She looked extremely excited while performing the entire session and also mentioned as to how much she is missing her fun dancing sessions. Check out Palak Sidhwani’s new video of her impromptu session with her instructor.

Here’s the video clip that was shared by Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu in the popular show. In the video, the actor can be seen dancing to the tune of a popular Bollywood song which is, in fact, her impromptu dance fitness session. She shared it and mentioned how much she missed such fun dancing sessions with her instructor.

She also added as to how this video was randomly made which they managed to shoot in just 10 minutes. She also tagged her instructor in the caption and asked her to meet soon for such fun sessions. Her instructor missed her too which was evident in her comment under Palak’s post while the fans applauded her for her brilliant dance session. Take a look.

Also Read 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update Sep 2: Police Comes To Gokuldham Society

While TMKOC’s Sonu seems to be totally into dance fitness, she keeps sharing such video clips to give a sneak peek to her fans to know the secret behind her fitness. Check out another video clip of her fun dance fitness session.

Palal Sidhwani shared a clip from her dance session and entertained her fans. She can be seen having a ball while dancing to the groovy music. She gave a fun sneak peek of how her workout looks like and mentioned how her fans can contact her instructor for updates to enjoy such session and enquire for personal classes as well.

Also Read 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' To Soon Air Its 3000th Episode, Fans Congratulate Team

'Taarak Mehta...' Cast

'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the most popular shows on TV along with all its characters. Some of the main cast members of the show include Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, Neha Mehta, Mandar Chandwadkar and several others. Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been so famous that it is on the verge of crossing 3000 episodes in a few days.

Also Read 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Spoilers: Tapu Sena Is Impressed By Popatlal

Also Read Dilip Joshi Cherishes Old Memories In Recent Post, Says 'looking Forward To Good Times'

Image Source- Palak Sidhwani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.