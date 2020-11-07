Mayuri Deshmukh Shares The News Of Her First Upcoming Show After Ashutosh Bhakre's Death

Mayuri Deshmukh is popularly known for her role as Manasi in the Marathi show Khulta Kali Khule Naa. Her husband passed away a few months ago. After a long break, Mayuri is finally going to be seen back on television. She recently shared a promo of her upcoming show Imli. Take a look at what her show is all about:

Mayuri Deshmukh's new show after a break from her personal loss

Mayuri Deshmukh had lost her husband this year in July after he died by suicide. She took a long break from social media and work and broke her silence on Instagram recently talking about her husband. She will soon be seen in her upcoming show Imli. Mayuri Deshmukh's new show is all set to premiere soon on Star Plus. She shared a promo video of her show on her Instagram writing a long note for her fans, friends, and family.

In the caption, Mayuri wrote that every healing message people sent to her mattered to her a lot. She added that every "loving vibe" everybody sent her made a difference in her life. She was grateful for all the prayers and wishes she and her family received from them. She mentioned that she is now gathering energy from everyone as she is taking a new step after a long time. This is Mayuri's first-ever Hindi television drama show and also her first show after husband Ashutosh Bhakre passed away.

Reactions to Mayuri Deshmukh's Instagram post

As soon as Mayuri shared the promo of her upcoming show Imli, many celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate her on her new show. Celebrities like Sayali Sanjeev, Urmila Nimbalkar, Reena Aggarwal, Rutuja Bagwe, and Rishi Saxena congratulated her on her new journey. Fans wrote that they are looking forward to the show and cannot wait to see Mayuri on TV again. Here are some of the comments for Mayuri Deshmukh's new show Imli.

Image Credits: Mayuri Deshmukh's Instagram

A sneak peek into Mayuri's Instagram

After Ashutosh Bhakre's death, Mayuri had become inactive on social media. It was on her husband's birthday that she first posted after a long time on Instagram. She shared a cake for his birthday and wrote a long note for her husband. She also wished one of her friends, Shweta on her birthday. Mayuri thanked her for being with her and Ashutosh throughout his depression phase. Take a look at the posts she shared after a long break:

