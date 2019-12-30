Indian Idol 11 | Himesh Asks For An Autograph From Sunny Hindustani And Salman Ali

One of the most popular shows on television, Indian Idol 11 is winning hearts of the audience, as the makers of the show have managed to rope in a bunch of talented contestants. Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the contestants of Indian Idol 11 have been entertaining the audience with their unmatched talent. Here are the highlights of the weekend episodes of Indian Idol 11, which aired on December 21, 2019, and December 22, 2019

Indian Idol 11: 29th December 2019 Family Special Episode Updates

The most awaited show starts with Aaditya Narayan greeting and welcoming contestants, their families and all the judges. He then enthusiastically introduced the Tanhaji movie star cast and the most romantic couple of the tinsel town, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The entire room was filled with cheers, claps and a warm welcome from the show.

The season 11 of India’s most celebrated singing reality show found its top seven contestants. It has been a roller coaster journey. The contestants’ hard work has paid off and it has made them reach such heights in their career.

On the episode that aired on the 29th, Himesh Reshammiya happily and with utmost enthusiasm called out Sunny Hindustani as one of the best singers of the show. On the episode of December 29th of Indian Idol 11, contestants from the last season’s top seven came along with the top seven contestants of this season. Salman Ali and Sunny Hindustanti’s filled the environment into a soothing ambient. Himesh was intoxicated with their singing and took their autographs.

So, after Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani turned up the game for the other contestants. This episode is not only worth a watch but it is also power-packed with Ajay Devgan and Kajol’s blazing stage presence. Contestants sang many famous songs of several of their movies by making the night more romantic.

