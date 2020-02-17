Indian Idol 11 Written Update For February 15 & 16: Who Are The Top 5 Finalists?

Indian Idol is one of the most popular music reality shows on Indian television. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.00 pm. The latest weekend's episode featured Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Check out the highlights from the weekend's episodes.

Indian Idol Written Updates for Saturday, February 15, 2020

Saturday's episode started with a flashback journey of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's love story on the show. It gave fans an adorable and short glimpse of how Aditya Narayan impressed her. Moving further, celebrating Valentine's week, Aditya and Neha entered the stage dancing with the Baarat. Himesh Reshammiya was excited about the couple's wedding news and congratulated them. Whereas, Vishal Dadlani asked Aditya Narayan to clear another "Agni Pariksha" to get married to Neha Kakkar (which was just a gimmick). The top six contestants celebrated Valentine's week with love and romantic songs. Adriz Gosh and Sunny's performances were the top performances of the day.

Indian Idol Written Updates for Saturday, February 16, 2020

The episode started with fans cheering for the top six contestants. It was time to select the top five finalists. However, the finalist selection wasn't so easy, the participants had to perform on the audience's choice songs. The stage was also graced by celebrity judges like Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Ankona Mukherjee and Ridham Kalyan gave one of the best performances of the episode. Sunny Hindustani became the first finalist of Indian Idol 11, followed by Ridham Kalyan, Ankona Mukherjee, Rohit Shyam Raut and Adriz Gosh.

