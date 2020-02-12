Indian Idol 11: Terence Lewis Dances To Ridham Kalyan's Tunes; Details Here

Indian Idol 11 is currently one of the popular seasons of this singing reality show. The show has made headlines for several reasons. One among these is the wedding rumours between judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan.

However, it has been reported that choreographer Terence Lewis will make an appearance on the show for this Saturday and Sunday's episodes of Indian Idol 11 i.e February 15 and 16.

Terence Lewis dances to Ridham Kalyan's singing

Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor will be judging an upcoming dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer. Maybe to promote their show, the judges will make an appearance on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Judges, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya welcomed them on their judging panel.

According to reports, Indian Idol 11 contestant, Ridham Kalyan’s performance was bewitching on Satrangi Re. Everybody gives a standing ovation to this singer. Terence Lewis also apparently loved his performance and also mentioned that it was his favourite song. Touched by the performances of this Indian Idol 11 contestant, Terence also danced while Ridham performed the song once again. Everyone cheered for the duo.

Later on Indian Idol 11, Geeta Kapoor reportedly said that she was nostalgic for the time when this song was shot. She also complimented Ridham on his singing and wished him all the best for his future. Indian Idol 11 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 11 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

India's Best Dancer is a new reality show that will air from February 29, 2020 on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor, Malaika Arora will also be a judge on the show's panel. Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh will apparently host this dance reality show.

