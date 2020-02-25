Indian Idol 11: Sunny Hindustani Reveals What His Mother Thinks About The Show

In the recently concluded Indian Idol 11, Sunny Hindustani has emerged as a winner beating all odds. Sunny hails from Bhatinda and he went on to win hearts of everyone including the judges and the audience. He continued to be at the top of his form in singing right from his audition days to the finale.

Sunny originally was a shoe shiner and did not have a good financial background. According to a media report, it is also said that he also borrowed money from someone to give the audition of Indian Idol 11. In a recent interaction with a leading daily, he opened up about his financial condition and also spoke about his mother.

In the interaction, he said that when he came to give the audition of Indian Idol 11, he had never thought that he would come this far because the show is made at such a grand level and he had lost all his hopes. He also said that he was amazed at receiving the golden mics at both the audition rounds. Talking about that, he said it was an unbelievable moment for him to get golden mics in both audition rounds.

Sunny’s mother has always been supportive of him but he also said that she was the one who did not want to approve his dream. He said that he was very happy because he had fought with his mother to come to Indian Idol 11. He also said that she was against the idea of him leaving everything and doing this show because of the financial crisis and he also felt the same way. He further added that his mother always said that he won't be able to go much ahead in Indian Idol 11 because she felt that he needed money for all this.

However, his will and enthusiasm got him where he is today. He said that he was adamant that he will go no matter what. He also mentioned that he thought that he will be kicked out of the audition round itself and it never crossed his mind that he would emerge as the winner of Indian Idol 11.

