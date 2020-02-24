Indian Idol 11 Written Update For Feb 22 And 23: Sunny Hindustani Is Crowned Winner

Indian Idol is a popular singing competition that airs on Sony TV. The audience can even see the grand finale through their Sony Liv app. The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan where the contestants are scrutinised by a panel of three judges including Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Take a look at the written update for both Feb 22 and Feb 23 episodes of Indian Idol 11.

Indian Idol 11 written update for Feb 22

The Feb 22 episode sees the top 5 finalists starting the grand finale fever by performing a medley in the honour of the show. The host Aditya Narayan then calls Adriz Ghosh on the stage and showcases his whole journey in a highlights clip. The audience is left in awe after his flashback clip showcases all his singing appreciations by the judges and even the Deepika Padukone episode where Adriz and Deepika shared a small moment on the stage.

Adriz then gives a power-packed performance by singing 'Bin Tere' from I Hate Luv Stories and his rendition is instantly loved by the audience, earning him a standing ovation. After Adriz, Rohit comes on stage and the audience is shown a flashback of all his praises and achievements that he had garnered throughout the show. Rohit then performs his rendition of Dil Se from the movie Dil Se. The audience then gets to see Rohit’s grand welcome in Latur from when he visited his hometown last week. After Rohit, Ankona is called on stage and she performs on the title track of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and she also receives a standing ovation from the judges. Then, Sunny Hindustani is seen performing on Afreen Afreen, creating magic with his rusty voice on stage. Lastly, Ridham sings a melodious version of Aaj Ibaadat from Bajirao Mastani.

Indian Idol 11 written update for Feb 23

The top finalists Sunny Hindustani from Bhatinda, Rohit Raut from Latur, Ankona Mukherjee from Kolkota, Ridham Kalyan from Amritsar, and Adriz Ghosh from Kolkata perform on the last day of the show. The audience even gets to see memorable performances by Neha Kakkar along with her siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna and Bharti Singh aka Titli Yadav from The Kapil Sharma Show also appear on the show to entertain the audience. The cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, including Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao enter the show for their film promotions, where Ayushmann is seen entering the show in a 'doli'. Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also appear on the show, both of them will be next seen in India's Best Dancer, which will air on Sony TV from next weekend replacing Indian Idol 11 show.

Indian Idol 11 winner

Sunny Hindustani from Bathinda wins the show and is seen getting a music deal by music composers Himesh Reshammiya, Amit Kumar and Shamir Tandon. After winning the show, Sunny is seen rushing towards his mother to give her a big hug. Ridham Kalyan and Adriz Ghosh are placed at 4th and 5th position while Ankona Mukherjee ends up at the 3rd position becoming the 2nd runner up. Rohit Raut became the 1st runner up.

Indian Idol 11 winner prize

The Indian idol winner gets an opportunity to sing as a playback singer for Tseries. The winner also takes home Rs 25 lakh in cash along with a car. The first runner up and the second runner get Rs 5 lakh and 3 lakh respectively. All finalists even receive a Rs 1 lakh cheque from Lotus Herbals. They also receive gift hampers from Colgate and Cadbury.

