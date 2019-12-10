Indian Idol 11: Nadeem Saifi Gets Emotional Post Watching The Latest Episode

Nadeem Saifi is a music composer who was a member of the popular Nadeem-Shravan duo. Nadeem-Shravan duo was at the peak of their musical career during the late '80s and '90s. Recently, Indian Idol 11, hosted an episode featuring the magical pair of Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal. Nadeem Saifi got emotional after seeing the episode of Indian Idol 11. Here is what the music composer from the Nadeem-Shravan duo had to say about the show:

‘I was touched seeing so many young talents singing our songs with so much Joy and romance.’

In the episode featuring Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal, all the songs that were performed were from the 1980s and 1990s. The contestants took the stage and made everyone nostalgic by performing songs like Tumhe Apna Banane Ki Kasam, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi and Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana. All the songs that the contestants sang in the episode were compositions of Nadeem-Sharvan. On seeing the show, Nadeem Saifi got emotional.

The renowned '90s music composer Nadeem Saifi told a leading entertainment portal about he was very emotional seeing Anuradha Paudwal Ji on the stage. Nadeem Saifi also added how he had tears in his eyes while watching the episode, and remembered Gulshan Kumar and Anuradha Paudwal during the same. In conclusion to what he had to say, he told that he was touched seeing young talents of the country perform their songs with so much joy and romance.

Himesh Reshammiya signs Sunny Hindustani

In the same episode which made Nadeem Saifi emotional, Himesh Reshammiya singed a contestant from Indian Idol 11 to sing a song for his upcoming movie Sunny Hindustani. In the latest episode of Indian Idol 11, after Sunny’s performance, Himesh Reshammiya was impressed by his singing and offered him a recording contract.

