Indian Idol 11: What To Expect From The Reality Show This Weekend?

Indian Idol is the Indian version of the Pop Idol format that runs on Sony Entertainment Television since 2004. The singing reality show has started its season 11 with 15 contestants who will compete for the title. Indian Idol season 11 started airing from October 12, 2019. After auditioning thousands of participants, the judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik presented the top 15 contestants. The show telecasts on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.30 pm on Sony channel.

Here's the recent promo update of Indian Idol 11

The show saw a recent development when one of the judges of the show Anu Malik was replaced by Himesh Reshammiya. Indian Idol 11 will welcome Kumar Sanu this week. The show will see brilliant performances even this week. Fans of Indian Idol 11 are desperately waiting to see Shahzan and Rohit’s performance as the lastest promo showed all the judges amazed and thrilled by the duo’s performance.

Rishabh a contestant of Indian Idol 11, who is a huge fan of Alia Bhatt will get a sweet message from her. He had written and performed a song for Alia Bhatt. The judge Vishal Dadlani played an important role in sending his message across. The episode will air at 8 pm tonight. Stay tuned for further updates.

