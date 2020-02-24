Indian Idol 11 Winner Sunny Hindustani's Reaction To His Win Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

Hailing from a small town in Bathinda, Sunny Hindustani was once a cobbler by profession. He was keen on singing and then auditioned for Indian Idol 11, with a hope to provide a better living to his mother. Sunny Hindustani became a singing sensation in no time, and received heaps of praises from the judges- Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and from every guest who graced the show. Sunny Hindustani was declared as the Indian Idol 11 winner by Aditya Narayan, happily bidding adieu to one of the most loved shows on television.

Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani's reaction to his win is unmissable

When Aditya Narayan called upon the five finalists on the stage- Adriz Ghosh, Ridham Kalyan, Ankona Mukherjee, Sunny Hindustani and Rohit Raut, the audience fastened their seat belts to eagerly know who was the winner. While Sunny Hindustani and Rohit Raut were the top two, Aditya declared Sunny's name as the Indian Idol 11 winner. On hearing this, Sunny Hindustani, bowed down on the stage, leaving everyone overwhelmed and teary-eyed. Watch the video here:

Sunny Hindustani's mother rushed to hug him on the stage and cried happiness. Sunny bagged the sparkly Indian Idol 11 trophy, a Rs 25 lakhs cheque, a car and a singing contract with T-Series. Whereas, the first and second runner-up of the show Rohit Raut and Ankona Mukherjee got Rs 5 lakh each, while Ridham Kalyan and Adriz Ghosh who were fourth and fifth on the show, took Rs 3 lakh home. Every finalist also received Rs 1 lakh cheque and gift hampers from the sponsors.

