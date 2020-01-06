Indian Idol 11 Written Update: Jannabi's Journey In The Show Comes To An End

It was a happening week for Indian Idol 11 as, for both the days, the show was shot in the presence of special guests. On January 4, 2020, the new year episode was aired with Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal. While on Sunday, January 5, 2020, the special guests were a few senior citizens, in the last episode, Jannabi Das was eliminated as she could not gain enough votes. Have a look at how and what the contestants performed.

Contestants over the weekend

1. Rishabh Chaturvedi

The contestant sang the song Aakhon Me Teri from Om Shanti Om in the New Year special episode. He also combined it with another song from the film, Tumko Paya Hai Toh Jaise Khoya Hun. In the second episode, he sang the song Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Hue. His performances were loved by the judges.

2. Adriz Ghosh

Adriz performed on the song Jag Soona Soona Laage in the episode aired on Saturday. His performance was loved by the special guest, Deepika Padukone. Judges were also impressed by his performance. They also have some fun at the end of his performance.

3. Rohit Shyam Raut

He performed a remix version of the song Badtameez Dil. His performance was loved by the judges as well as the special guest. In the second episode of the weekend, he sang the song Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe. The judges were of the opinion that he has been improving with every passing performance.

4. Sunny Hindustani

Sunny can be heard singing the song Oopar Khuda, Aasman Neeche. He got a standing ovation from all the spectators. On January 5, 2020, he was heard singing Dekhte Dekhte. He got great comments from everyone for his performances.

5. Ridham Kalyan

He sang the song Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai from Tamasha. His performance was loved for the fun that it was. In the January 5th, 2020 episode, he was heard singing the song Tujhse Naraz Nhi Zindagi. He was appreciated by everyone who watched it. On the second day, he sang the song, Pardha Hai Pardha.

6. Shahzaan

Shahzaan sang the song Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. His performance was loved by the listeners. Laxmi Agarwal was in tears seeing him perform. In the second episode of the weekend, he sang the song Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen. He was widely appreciated for his performance.

Read Deepika Padukone And Himesh Reshammiya Recreate 'Naam Hai Tera' Song On Indian Idol 11

Also read Deepika Padukone Gets Cheeky As Indian Idol 11 Contestant Tries To Woo Alia Bhatt

7. Jannabi Das

The contestant sang the song Matargashti from Tamasha. Her singing was loved for the style and rhythm. On the second day, she sang the song Baat Ban Jaye. Her performances were loved by everyone watching.

Read Laxmi Agarwal Dreams Of Becoming A Singer On Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol

Also read Indian Idol's Neelanjana Ray: All About The 17-year-old Former Contestant

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.