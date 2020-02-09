Neha Kakkar Got Emotional On Indian Idol 11 During THESE Moments

Indian Idol 11 is making headlines almost every day, be it for a judge being kissed forcibly by a contestant or another judge stepping down from his position after some controversy. Neha Kakkar, who has lent her voice to many popular Bollywood tracks, is a judge on Indian Idol 11 and is famous on the show for her emotional moment on the sets. Here is a list of the times Neha Kakkar was emotional on the sets of Indian Idol 11.

After hearing a firefighter’s story

Recently in a special episode for the occasion of Republic Day, many army men, police personnel, firefighters and lifeguards graced the sets of Indian Idol 11. The contestants of the show gave special tribute to the sacrifice and contributions of these men for the country.

However, Neha Kakkar found herself getting overwhelmed after hearing the story of a firefighter who has been in service for more than 40 years. She even reportedly promised to gift him a sum of ₹2 lakhs for his selfless deeds.

Listening to Channa Mereya

On another episode of Indian Idol 11, Neha Kakkar got emotional after a contestant sang Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. After the performance, she reportedly said that she would like to dedicate the song to her ex-boyfriend, Himansh Kohli.

The two allegedly broke up recently and hearing the love song made her remember him. However, to lighten the mood and cheer Neha up, Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan sang Mujhse Shaadi Karogi for her.

During a ‘confession’

Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol 11 had confessed that she had tried to end her life. While this came as a shock to many, the singer got emotional and added that this was during a time when she had gone through a tough situation in life.

She also reportedly said that the people around her further made her hopeless. This is why she tried to commit suicide. While the singer did not reveal the reason behind her action, many gathered it might be after her breakup with Himansh Kohli earlier in 2019.

