Indian Idol's Neelanjana Ray: All About The 17-year-old Former Contestant

The singing reality show, Indian Idol 11, is winning the hearts of the audience. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to keep the audience engaged with the show. Every week Indian Idol 11 follows a specific theme. Last week, the contestant of a previous season joined hands with the contestants of season 11.

The top 6 contestants of the previous season collaborated with the contestants. Neelanjana Ray, the second runner-up from season 10, performed with Rishabh Chaturvedi and Adriz. Her performance with both the contestants bagged appreciation and praises.

For the unversed, judge Vishal Dadlani, while being in the judging panel for the previous season, compared Neelanjana with the legend singer Lata Mangeshkar. She vocalised the song 'Ye Gaaliyan, Ye Chobara' in the shadi special episode of Indian Idol 10. Once the judge Vishal walked to the stage and touched her feet after she sang Ye Moh Moh Ke Dhaage. Not only Indian Idol 10, but she also participated in the second installment of Voice India Kids.

The singing sensation from West Bengal is seventeen years old. Reportedly, she comes from a middle-class family. Her parents always appreciated her passion for singing.

Her first original song Thank You So Much released recently in October 2019 on her YouTube Channel. She dedicated the song to her fans and followers. Apart from the piano, classic instruments such as flute and tabla were used for background music. The lyrics and composition of the song were also crafted by her.

