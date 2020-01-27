Indian Idol 11 Written Update: Arrival Of Team Malang & Republic Day Celebrations

Indian Idol is one of the most popular music reality shows on Indian television. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and it is aired on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.00 pm. The latest episode of Indian Idol 11 was aired over the weekend and was full of contestants who impressed the audience and judges. Here is the Indian Idol 11 written update for the January 25 and 26 episodes.

Indian Idol 11 Written Update January 25, 2019

The Indian Idol 11 episode began with the entry of the Malang cast. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu graced the show with their presence. Judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani welcomed them. All the contestants were all set to impress the special guests, audiences, and judges with their mesmerizing voices. The judges and guests were impressed with some outstanding voices.

The show also announced the marriage date of the host, Aditya Narayan. The contestants won hearts with their voices while Aditya kept the show alive with his punches. Talented singers like Shazam Mujeeb, Sunny Hindustani, Ankona Mukherjee and more won the hearts of the judges and audience with their soulful performances.

Indian Idol 11 Written Update January 26, 2020

The episode began with all the contestants singing a tribute song to the nation. The contestants uplifted the moods of the judges, audience, police force and soldiers present on the show with their soulful voices, dedicating song after song on the auspicious Republic Day. Everyone celebrated the Republic Day and the show gave a tribute to the CRP force who ensure the safety of the citizens.

There were several lifeguards on the show and the show celebrated their presence. Contestants like Ridham Kalyan, Shazam Mujeeb and more took over the show and the hearts of the audience with their touching performances. The contestants performed fabulously on some very special tracks for the Republic Day celebrations.

