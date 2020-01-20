Indian Idol 11 Written Update: The Show Celebrates #50YearsofBappiDa

Indian Idol is one of the most popular music reality shows on Indian television. The show is telecasted on Sony Entertainment Television and it is aired on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.00 pm.

The latest episode of Indian Idol was aired over the weekend and was full of contestants who impressed the audience and judges. Here is the Indian Idol 11 written update for the January 11 and 12 episodes.

Indian Idol 11 Written Update January 18 2019

The judges welcomed the superstars of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, to enjoy the musical evening together. All the contestants were all set to impress the special guests, audiences, and judges with their mesmerizing voices. The judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya were quite happy to see contestants perform wonderfully on the stage.

The suspense of who will become the winner keeps increasing with each episode and performance. Indian Idol 11 became even more interesting when Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik visited the show together. Udit Ji expressed his feelings saying that he would want Neha to be his daughter-in-law, which makes things more interesting.

Indian Idol 11 Written Update January 19 2020

Indian Idol 11 celebrated 50 years of Bappi Da in the Bollywood Industry. The "Bappi Da" special episode showcased all the top 8 contestants singing in front of Bappi Lahri showing their talent to the veteran singer and make his golden celebration more entertaining.

Indian Idol 11 Top 8 Contestants list:

Sunny Hindustani

Ankona Mukherjee

Stutee Tiwari

Adriz Ghosh

Ridham Kalyan

Rohit Shyam Raut

Shazam Mujeeb

Rishabh Chaturvedi

The top 8 contestants of Indian Idol 11 will start their journey to be in top five. However, the entire episode was based on making Bappi Da's day filled with happiness. The contestants performed fabulously on some very special tracks of the legendary singer. The performers recreated his energy, making the show more interesting and exciting.

