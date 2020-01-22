Neha Kakkar Gets Emotional And Gifts ₹ 2 Lakh To Firefighter In 'Indian Idol 11'

Neha Kakkar is currently seen as a judge on the singing reality show, Indian Idol. She is often trolled by netizens for crying regularly on the singing reality show, Indian Idol.

This feature has now gained new momentum. Neha Kakkar in a recent episode pledged to give ₹2 lakhs to a contestant and here is why.

Neha Kakkar gifts ₹ 2 lakhs to firefighter

In an episode of Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar pledged to give ₹2 Lakhs to a firefighter. Keeping in mind the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, a special episode was shot for the same. Numerous army men, police personnel, lifeguards, and firefighters were invited to the show as guests. All the contestants on the show paid a special tribute to the contributions made by the brave men to the country.

However, it was Neha Kakkar’s emotional move that stole all the headlines. She promised to give ₹2 Lakh to Bipin Ganatra. He has been working as a firefighter for more than 40 years. Ganatra has also been a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2017.

While talking about the same, Neha Kakkar asserted that the way Bipin Ganatra has been protecting us is a selfless deed. She expressed that she is extremely happy to have met him in person. She then went on to say that she would like to gift ₹2 Lakh for all the years that Bipin has spent protecting people from all over the country.

Indian Idol is currently in its 11th season. Over the years, the singing reality show has developed into one of the most remarkable cult reality shows in India. Today, Indian Idol has more than 50 million viewers. The latest season has managed to always grab headlines.

