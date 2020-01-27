How To Vote In Indian Idol 11? Here Are The Steps To Vote For Your Favorite Contestant

Indian Idol 11 has announced its Top 7 contestants who will be competing in order to lift the Indian Idol trophy. Sunny, Rohit Shyam Raut, Ridham Kalyan, Adriz Ghosh, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Shahzan Muzeeb, and Stutee Tiwari are the top 7 contestants of Indian Idol season 11. For the regular followers of the show who are looking forward to voting for their favourite contestant, here is how you can vote.
You can vote and support your favorite via online voting on indianidol.sonyliv.com which is the official site for the show. You can also vote via Sonyliv mobile application on your Android and iOS Smartphone devices. Download SonyLiv App to vote for your favorite singer.
The viewers can also vote for their favourite contestant with the help of FirstCry app or website. Here is how you can vote for your favourite Indian Idol singer using firstcry.com
Here are some things to keep in mind before voting
