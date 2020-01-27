How To Vote In Indian Idol 11? Here Are The Steps To Vote For Your Favorite Contestant

Indian Idol 11 has announced its Top 7 contestants who will be competing in order to lift the Indian Idol trophy. Sunny, Rohit Shyam Raut, Ridham Kalyan, Adriz Ghosh, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Shahzan Muzeeb, and Stutee Tiwari are the top 7 contestants of Indian Idol season 11. For the regular followers of the show who are looking forward to voting for their favourite contestant, here is how you can vote.

How to vote for Indian Idol?

You can vote and support your favorite via online voting on indianidol.sonyliv.com which is the official site for the show. You can also vote via Sonyliv mobile application on your Android and iOS Smartphone devices. Download SonyLiv App to vote for your favorite singer.

In order to vote, download the SonyLiv App or www.sonlyliv.com Choose Indian Idol 'Vote Now' Option after opening the app It will ask you to register or sign in Choose the desired option and get signed in Then you will see the list of contestants performing that night and who all you can vote using app voting method You will be given 50 votes Distribute your votes according to your choice Submit the vote in the end

The viewers can also vote for their favourite contestant with the help of FirstCry app or website. Here is how you can vote for your favourite Indian Idol singer using firstcry.com

Go to the firstcry.com website or FirstCry App Log on to firstcry.com website or app using your Google or Facebook login You will see a list of Indian Idol 11 contestants in a voting window Click on the image and you can select the specific contestant you want to vote on FirstCry Submit your vote for your favourite singer

Here are some things to keep in mind before voting

To vote online you will be given 50 votes per day These 50 votes will be given per account You can distribute according to your preferences You can vote in between only during the show i.e. 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM

