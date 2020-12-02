Indian Idol 12: Bihar's Sitara Parveen Reveals She Received Criticism For Pursuing Music

One of the highly-popular singing reality TV shows, Indian Idol kicked off the journey of its twelfth season with the grand premiere episode on November 28, 2020. While a lot of auditionees managed to have the judges floored with their electrifying voice, one auditionee, in particular, bowled over Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani with her exemplary performance on Jab Tak Hai Jaan's famous song Jiya Re. In addition to her astonishing singing capabilities, contestant Sitara Parveen filled the hearts of the judges with pride as she spoke about overcoming the resistance she faced from the society to pursue her passion as she belongs to a Muslim family of a Maulvi.

Read about Sitara Parveen's journey before she auditioned for 'Indian Idol 12'

In Indian Idol 12's latest episode, the viewers were introduced to contestant Sitara Parveen, a Muslim girl who hails from Bihar. Although Sitara's performance to Jiya Re song earned her the golden ticket for going ahead in the show, the young contestant's life story and struggle towards following her passion left judges Neha, Himesh and Vishal heartbroken. However, when she opened up about being strong-headed and receiving immense support from her brother Haider, the reality show's judges were all praise about her courage and commended her brother's efforts to back Sitara as she aims to follow her passion.

Speaking about the obstacles she faced throughout her journey to pursue singing, Sitara stated that she received backlash from the society as well as her own family because of wanting to learn singing. Elaborating more about the same, she revealed that she and her family, who live in a small town in Bihar, faced resistance as she decided to chase her dreams because one of her brothers is a Maulvi. The contestant also expressed gratitude towards brother Haider, who supported her throughout and helped her learn music.

Furthermore, she also spilt the beans about secretly taking singing classes to avoid facing criticism from society. Similarly, she also admitted keeping her decision of auditioning for Indian Idol 12 under wraps as her family would not have supported it. Meanwhile, she revealed being inspired to pursue singing since the age of five.

