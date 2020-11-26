Neha Kakkar Offers ₹1 Lakh To An 'Indian Idol' Contestant After Being Moved By His Story

One of highly-popular reality TV singing shows of all time, Indian Idol will soon premiere on Sony TV with its much-awaited twelfth season. The makers of Indian Idol 12 have been promoting the show since a couple of weeks now as they introduced netizens with a number of talented singers over the days, who auditioned for being selected as one of the finals contestants of the Sony TV show. Now, in the latest promo shared by the makers, an Indian Idol 12 contestant, Shahzad Ali's story of struggle emotionally moved judge Neha Kakkar so much that she extended help of ₹1 lakh to him on the show.

Also Read | Himesh Reshammiya Gets The Most Unusual Gift For Neha Kakkar On Indian Idol 2020 Sets

Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani offer help to an Indian Idol contestant

The twelfth season of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol' will be premiering on Sony TV from November 28, 2020. Now, ahead of the show's grand premiere on the television channel, the makers shared yet another teaser from Indian Idol 12 auditions to hike the excitement among the audience for the show's upcoming season. However, in the latest audition clip shared by Sony Entertainment's Instagram handle, an auditionee named Shahzad Ali's voice as well as his heart-wrenching life story moved judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

Also Read | Pawandeep Rajan Bio, Net-worth And Other Details About The 'Indian Idol' 2020 Contestant

In the promo video, the aspirational singer, who hails from Jaipur, opened up about being brought up by his grandmother and revealed taking a loan of five thousand rupees to travel from his hometown to Mumbai to fulfil his dream of participating in Indian Idol. Thus, Neha was quick to offer him ₹1 lakh after being extremely moved by his story. Furthermore, singer-composer Vishal also assured Shahzad that he will make him meet a good teacher who can train him further. Sharing the promo clip on Instagram, the makers of the show captioned the post, "Shahzad Ali from Jaipur touched the judge's hearts so much that Neha Kakkar couldn’t help herself but gift him something amazing! Get ready to make your Mausam awesome, with #IndianIdol2020 (sic)".

Check out the audition clip below:

Also Read | 'Indian Idol' 2020 Contestants List: Details About The Participants & Auditions

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12's first episode will premiere on Sony TV on November 28, 2020, at 8 p.m. and will be airing every Saturdays and Sundays post its grand premiere episode. This season around, the reality singing show will be judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

Also Read | Anjali Gaikwad Becomes The Youngest Contestant In 'Indian Idol' 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.