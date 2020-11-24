'Indian Idol' 2020 Contestants List: Details About The Participants & Auditions

Indian Idol is the Indian version of the Pop Idol format that have been running on Sony Entertainment Television since 2004. The singing reality show has kick-started its season 12 with 12 contestants who will be pitted against to lift the title. After auditioning umpteen participants virtually, the judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya selected India’s talented singers for the hunt. Here’s everything that you need to know about Indian Idol 2020 contestants list.

Indian Idol 2020 contestants

Pawandeep Rajan from Champawat, Uttarakhand Shanmukha Priya from Andhra Prades Sawai Bhatt from Rajasthan Anjali Gaikwad from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra Ashish Kulkarni from Maharashtra Sireesha Bhagavatula from Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Shahzad Ali from Jaipur Samyak Prasana from Delhi Vaishnav Girish from Thrissur, Kerala Mohd Danish from Uttar Pradesh Yuvraj Medhe from Maharashtra Nihal Tauro from Mangalore, Karnataka

Indian Idol 2020 is all set to premiere with its tagline ‘Ghar Se Manch Tak’ very soon. The makers of the show have made some innovative changes to its format in line with ongoing COVID-19 scarce. On July 12, it was officially announced that the singing reality show was renewed for its 12th season. However, there was a major twist in the audition process this year.

Indian Idol 12’s audition process began from July 25, 2020, and the entire procedure was held virtually. All the contestants were made to record their singing videos and upload them on the official webpage while registering. But the final audition round of the show will be shot in the studio. Indian Idol season 12 will premiere on Sony from Saturday, November 28 onwards. Aditya Narayan will reportedly return to be the host of the 12th season as well.

The last season of the show was won by Sunny Hindustani who hails from Bhatinda, Punjab. Post winning the title, Sunny has worked with several prominent music composers like Himesh Reshammiya and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The musician had also crooned Jugnu for Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. Judge Neha Kakkar who recently got hitched with singer Rohanpreet Singh will resume her work post marriage in Indian Idol season 12. Stay tuned for further updates about the competition.

