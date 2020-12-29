Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar & Vishal Left Teary-eyed After Pawandeep & Sawai's Performance

Ever since Indian Idol 12 premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on November 28, 2020, the reality TV singing show has won netizens' hearts in no time as it boasts of some supremely talented singers from across the country. Meanwhile, the top 15 of Indian Idol 12 are leaving no opportunities to make the viewers gush over their impressive performances.

In this weekend's episode of the much-talked-about Sony TV show, the soulful performance of contestants Sawai and Pawandeep on the song Oopar Khuda from the film Kachche Dhaage left judges Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar teary-eyed.

(Image credit: PR)

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Shares The 'funniest Yet Cutest' BTS Video From The Sets Of Indian Idol 12

Sawai and Pawandeep’s performance leaves Indian Idol's 12 judges in tears

In this weekend's episode on Indian Idol 12, contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Sawai Bhatt left everyone spellbound with their soulful performance on Oopar Khuda, originally sung by prolific playback singer Sukhwinder Singh. While judge and music composer Himesh Reshammiya could not stop praising the duo, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani could not control their tears during Pawandeep and Sawai's mesmerising performance. In addition to giving them a standing ovation on the table, Neha said that although life stories of people used to make her cry, it was the first time that a live performance made her teary-eyed.

(Image credit: PR)

Also Read | Neha Kakkar & Aditya Narayan Shake Their Leg With Mumbai Contestant On Indian Idol 2020

In the episode, the singer duo also did a cultural swap as Pawadeep sported a blue kurta with white dhoti while Sawai rocked a denim jacket over a white T-shirt and black pants. Both contestants' new look on the show also garnered heaps of praise from the judges. Take a look:

(Image credit: PR)

Also Read | 'Indian Idol 12': Meet Top 15 Contestants Conquering The Music World This Season

After leaving everyone stunned with their soul-stirring performance, Pawandeep and Sawai said, "It’s always a great feeling when your performance is loved by the judges. Every week we give our 100 per cent so that our performances makes everyone around us proud". Furthermore, Sawai added, "I and Pawandeep have become great friends hope our friendships remains the same, he has become like family to me over here". For latest episodes of Indian idol 2020, tune in to Sony Entertainment Television every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

Also Read | Aditya Narayan's Appearance With 'lucky' Visitor On Sets Of 'Indian Idol' Surprises Judges

(With Inputs: PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.