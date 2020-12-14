'Indian Idol 12': Meet Top 15 Contestants Conquering The Music World This Season

Indian Idol Season 2020 has shortlisted the top 15 after the rounds of digital auditions. The contestants are chosen based on their singing skills. In the theatre round, the judges, Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya revealed the top 15 for the show. Indian Idol is an Indian version of the Pop Idol format. It has been aired on Sony Entertainment Television since the year 2004.

Here's the second list of Indian Idol 2020 contestants

Also read: 'Indian Idol' 2020 Contestants List: Details About The Participants & Auditions

Mohd Danish from Muzzafarnagar Sireesha Bhagavatula from Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Anjali Gaikwad from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra Samyak Prasana from Delhi Vaishnav Girish from Thrissur, Kerala Arunita Kanjilal from Kolkata Anushka Banerjee from Kolkata Sayli Kishor Kamble from Maharashtra Nihal Tauro from Mangalore Sahil Solanki from Hissar Pawandeep Rajan from Uttarakhand Sawai Bhatt from Rajasthan Shanmukha Priya from Visakhapatnam Nachiket Lele from Mumbai Ashish Kulkarni from Pune

Indian Idol 12’s audition began from July 25, 2020, which was taken place virtually. The contestants were made to record their singing videos and upload them on the official website of the show. The final audition round was shot in the studio. After which the judges revealed the list of contestants.

Also read: Neha Kakkar Offers ₹1 Lakh To An 'Indian Idol' Contestant After Being Moved By His Story

Anjali Gaikwad is the youngest contestant of the reality show. Samyak Prasana, a national level taekwondo player, is all set to take her hobby of singing ahead. Indian Idol Juniors’ fame Vaishnav Girish returns to the show to win the title. Daughter of a Covid-19 frontline, Sayli Kishor Kamble wishes to make her father proud. Mohd Danish, Sireesha, Arunita, Anushka, Sahil, Nihal and others have impressed the judges with their melodious voice. The contestants too expressed their passion for singing and determination to win the competition.

Also read: Indian Idol 12's Yuvraj Medhe's Sweeper To Singer Story Brings 'tears In Fans' Eyes'

Indian Idol 2020 is now all set to premiere with its tagline ‘Ab Mausam Phir Hoga Awesome’. The show is all set to take the new season a notch higher. The singing reality show is aired on Sony Entertainment Television on weekends at 8 pm.

(With inputs from PR/Image Source: PR)

Also read: Indian Idol 12: Bihar's Sitara Parveen Reveals She Received Criticism For Pursuing Music

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.