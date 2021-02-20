Indian Idol 12: Pyarelal Ji Remembers Kishore Kumar And Anand Bakshi's First Collaboration

Indian Idol is one of the biggest singing reality shows in India. The 12th edition of the show is currently ongoing and the upcoming episode will feature veteran music composer, Pyarelal, from the Laxminkant-Pyarelal duo. They are among the most successful composers in Hindi film history and have directed music for around 750 movies from 1963 to 1998. Pyarelal even provided a fact about legendary singer Kishore Kumar and lyricist Anand Bakshi in the episode.

Indian Idol 12 has Pyarelal remembers Kishore Kumar and Anand Bakshi

Acclaimed music director Pyarelal Ji will be marking his presence on Indian Idol Season 12 with his wife, Sunilaji. As they grace the show as special guests, the contestants and judges showered flowers on them to show the love and affection they have for them. During one of the performances, Pyarelal talked about his most frequent collaborator Anand Bakshi and Kishore Kumar.

The upcoming episode has Pawandeep Rajan performing songs Aaj Mausam Bada Baiman Hai, Darde Dil and Mere Mehboob, and others. After his performance, Pyarelalji along with the judges and everyone present on the sets gave him a standing ovation. Pyarelal Ji said that the Ambience speaks it all, his energy is still alive even after his performance is over. Referring to a classic track he stated, “Kya Tarif Karun us Khuda Ki Jinhone Inhe Banaya.” Pyarelal then mentioned that Kishore Kumar and Anand Bakshi came together for the first time for this song and the audience saw their magic for the first time.

With appreciation from the icon, Pawandeep Rajan got emotional. He said “thank you so much” to Pyarelal ji for his kind words and for letting him join “such a legendary” band and play along with them. He stated that it was a dream come true. Pawandeep mentioned that he is from Uttarakhand where daily concerts, orchestra earns them a daily livelihood. The contestant mentioned that in his state, they have a huge following for Pyarelal’s songs. So, as a request on behalf of all his state people, Pawandeep offered the music composer a shawl as a small gesture for the contribution Laxmikant-Pyarelal has made for the Indian Film Industry.

