'Indian Idol 12': Neha Kakkar Opens Up About 'anxiety Issues', Says It Has 'disturbed' Her

Indian Idol 12 is has a theme every weekend and the competition has gotten tougher. The contestants are some of the best singers chosen from the lot. This weekend the show will have a mother's special theme. After contestant Anushka performed, judge Neha Kakkar revealed that she has been struggling with anxiety and music helps heal it. Read further to know what the Bollywood singer had to say about her anxiety on Indian Idol 12.

Neha Kakkar's reveals her anxiety issues on Indian Idol 12

Singer Neha Kakkar's songs have entertained her fans ever since she entered the industry. However, not many are aware that the singer has anxiety issues. Post the performance of Chandigarh's Anushka, the judges couldn't stop complimenting her. She sang the song Luka Chupi which made Neha Kakkar emotional and she couldn't stop her tears. After listening to her soothing voice, Neha Kakkar revealed that like Anushka, she too has anxiety issues and she is also suffering from Thyroid. Her Thyroid made her extremely conscious because of which she started having anxiety which in turn disturbed her daily routine.

Image source: PR Handout

Neha shared, "Though I have everything, a nice family, career but my bodily issues always disturbed me a lot and because of which I used to face anxiety issues." Further, she told Anushka she is really proud of seeing her control the stage. She also told her that her parents were in tears while she was performing on stage and are proud of her. Anushka added, "Neha ma'am has always been very supportive and encouraging from the time I narrated to them that I have anxiety issues".

This time when she praised me I was on cloud nine hearing appreciative words from a personality like Neha ma'am is like dream come true." She said that she will make sure that she will give her "200 per cent while performing" and not let Neha Kakkar down. The show will also be inviting music director and composer Pyarelal and his wife to enjoy the performances of the contestants in the upcoming episode. You can watch Indian Idol 12 every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony entertainment television.

