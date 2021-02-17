Pyarelal From Laxmikant-Pyarelal Duo To Make Appearance On Indian Idol 12 With His Wife

Indian Idol 12 is currently being aired on Sony Entertainment Television. Every weekend, the show invites stalwarts from the music industry to judge the contestants on the show and guide them. In the coming weekend, Indian Idol 12 will take the audience back to the golden era by having legendary music director Pyarelal on the sets of the show.

Pyarelal of Laxmikant–Pyarelal and his wife Sunila Sharma to appear on Indian Idol 12

Pyarelal is known as one of the most successful music composers. He partnered with late musician Laxmikant Kudalkar and the duo was popularly known as Laxmikant–Pyarelal. The living legend was invited on the sets of Indian Idol recently with his wife. The audience will get to see the episode in the upcoming week. Pyarelal's wife Sunila and he were welcomed by the contestants with flowers and aarti. The contestants were excited to sing in front of such an enormous music director.

One of the contestants said, "It will be a fortunate evening for all of us as we will get to sing in front of the God of music. It’s a great feeling but we are nervous too." In the upcoming episode, the contestant will be seen giving some soothing performances on the songs of Laxmikant–Pyarelal. Pyarelal's wife and he will be seen encouraging the contestants to give their best. The couple will also be seen sharing some memories from their life. Pyarelal will mention some anecdotes from his journey in the music industry. His stories will help raise the morale of the contestants so that they keep getting better every week. They will also be seen giving a tribute to the veteran composer. The episode will be aired on the weekend (20-21 February) at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

More about Laxmikant–Pyarelal

The duo has worked with several notable filmmakers in Bollywood including Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, B.R. Chopra, Shakti Samanta, Yash Chopra, Manmohan Desai, Boney Kapoor, Raj Khosla, L V Prasad, J. Om Prakash, Subhash Ghai, K Viswanath and Manoj Kumar. They composed classical music as well as western music. Their songs Dard-e-dil Dard-e- jigar, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Dafali Wale, Ek Do Teen, My Name Is Lakhan, So Gaya Yeh Jaha and Jumma Chumma De De are popular even today.

