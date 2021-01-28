'Indian Idol 12' To Host 90s Special Musical Battle Between Alka Yagnik And Kumar Sanu

Bollywood has had some of its best and most noted songs come from the 90's era. The songs that were written, directed and sung in that particular decade have been some of the most loved and are now considered evergreen. Indian Idol is now all set to take the viewers on a trip to nostalgia with the 90's Special Episode on Sony Entertainment Television. Read along to know more about the upcoming episode.

Indian Idol 12 - The 90’s battle: Alka Yagnik vs Kumar Sanu

The special episode will feature some of the legends that come from the Indian music industry which includes Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan. The contestants are super excited and looking forward to the episode as they will be sharing the stage with such massive icons from the Indian music industry. What makes the episode more exciting is the fact that it will a 90’s special battle between Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, and the sides have already been chosen by the contestants. The girls have taken to Kumar Sanu’s side and the boys will be on Alka Yagnik’s side.

Another interesting element of the special episode is that it will cover over 100 songs throughout the episode. Talking about the upcoming episode and expressing their excitement about the same, the contestant said in a recent media statement, “We cannot wait to perform with Alka Ji, Kumar Sanu sir, and Udit Narayan Ji, what else could we ask for? Our preparations and practice for this episode are in full swing, we hope to deliver our level best for this one!”.

The judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya also added that the contestants are super pumped about the upcoming episode. They said, “Our kids are supercharged for this epic 90’s special weekend and so are we! Alka Ji, Kumar Sanu Ji, and Udit Narayan Ji have always and will always be our inspirations and having them on our show will only add to the glow!”.

The special episode of Indian Idol 12 will air over the weekend on January 30 and 31 and can be watched on Sony Entertainment Television, 8 PM onwards.

Image and Promo Courtesy: PR Handouts

