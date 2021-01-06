Indian Idol 2020: Nachiket Lele Gains 'Entertainment Ki Dukaan' Tag From Himesh Reshammiya

Nachiket Lele of Indian Idol 2020 is one of the most-loved contestants on the show and he already has a huge fan following across the country. On the upcoming weekend, the television reality show will have a family-special episode where veteran singer Udit Narayan and his family will appear as the special guest. Contestant Nachiket Lele will be putting forth a special performance on this occasion, which will aim at providing the viewers with a theatre-like experience. According to the spoiler released, he will also leave the judges stunned and gain the ‘most-entertaining’ tag from Himesh Reshammiya.

Nachiket Lele to set the stage on fire in family-special episode

Nachiket Lele is all set to leave the audience stunned through his latest performance on the family-special episodes of Indian Idol 2020. The talented artist will put forth an interesting and entertaining performance where he will be singing in both male and female voices, giving the audience a unique viewing and listening experience. He will be seen performing on the famous song Aake Seedhi, which is a difficult number with a variety of chords.

During the performance, Nachiket Lele will be seen dressed in a half man and half woman avatar so that he can pull off the performance with perfection. He will also leave the judges - Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya - impressed with his talent and versatility. The judges will also have long praising sessions while special guests Udit Narayan, Deepa Narayan Jha, and host Aditya Narayan’s wife, Shweta, will enjoy the show wholeheartedly.

Himesh Reshammiya was quite impressed with the act as he gave Nachiket Lele, the ‘Entertainment Ki Dukaan’ tag. He said that Nachiket is like an entertainment ki dukaan who has been proving himself with every passing week. He believes that the artist is not only proving himself as a great singer but also establishing himself as a talented performer. He also stated that he would like to highlight this quality because it is rare and amazing in every way. He also encouraged Nachiket Lele and said that at this pace, Indian Idol finale wouldn’t be far for him.

Image Courtesy: PR Handouts

With Inputs from PR Handouts

