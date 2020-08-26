'Indian Matchmaking' Host Sima Taparia To Play Cameo In Mohit's 'Lockdown Ki Love Story'?

Actors Mohit Malik and Sana Sayyad's upcoming serial titled Lockdown Ki Love Story will soon air on television. The show features several other actors as well. Now, as per the recent updates, Sima Taparia, the matchmaker who features in Netflix's popular series Indian Matchmaking is reportedly being approached to do a small cameo in the show, Lockdown Ki Love Story.

Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia to join Lockdown Ki Love Story cast?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the portal said that Sima Taparia recently hit the headlines over the entire matchmaking scenario in the country. The source further added that since the show Lockdown Ki Love Story is a family drama which is set in the lockdown period, the makers plan to rope in Sima Taparia for a cameo.

Adding to this, the source also stated that Sima's cameo will see how the families in the serial meet her to match the Kundalis of the bride and groom. The source concluded by saying that the logistics of it is being worked around. Meanwhile, neither Sima Taparia or the makers of the show have made an official announcement about her cameo in the series. However, if things work out, the Indian Matchmaking host might be seen doing the cameo in one of the episodes of the show, during the second week of its run, stated the source close to the portal.

On Wednesday morning, Star Plus' official Instagram handle dropped a new motion poster of Lockdown Ki Love Story. The poster sees the couple sandwiched in between their parents. By the looks of their expressions, the couple's parents seem unhappy with Mohit Malik and Sana Sayyad.

Meanwhile, Sana Sayyad posted a series of adorable pictures with her co-star Malik. She wrote, "Do pyaar ke panchi phans gaye in ek angana ... phir toh Pyaar karona. It’s so stimulating and spine-tingling to get to perform with Mohit Malik. Always proficient at his job." Fans shared excitement to watch the new pair on-screen soon. Lockdown Ki Love Story cast also includes actors like Jayati Bhatia, Rakesh Kukreti, among others.

Lockdown Ki Love Story release date: The show will air from August 31, 2020, 7 pm on Star Plus.

