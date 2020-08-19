'Indian Matchmaking's' Pradhyuman Says 'people Will Judge You For Not Being Manly Enough'

Indian Matchmaking actor Pradhyuman Maloo has been enjoying a strong fan following post the show's popularity. With this popularity, he also had to face trolls who questioned his sexuality and thinks that people easily judge other men for not being 'manly' enough. The actor opened up about his journey, his career and what it was like to deal with trolls after the success of Indian Matchmaking.

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo on facing trolls

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Pradhyuman Maloo revealed that as he was growing up, he watched his mother 'navigate the male-dominated business of jewellery, trying to make her mark'. He added that he wanted to be more involved with it and went with his mother from karigar’s workshops to clients’ homes in the span of a day. He further said that those sleepless nights helped him built his creativity.

Pradhyuman said that he fostered his creative energy into exploring new interests like culinary arts, interior designing, and crafting jewellery. He revealed that he got a call from Netflix about a matchmaking show that highlighted Indian culture, he decided to take a leap of faith and agreed to do it.

He said that all of it ignited thousands of comments on the internet. After the show, the Indian Matchmaking actor was alerted by a friend that he was trending on the internet. He found out that thousands of people were debating about his sexuality and tagged him as 'bisexual' and 'gay'. Pradhyuman revealed that people urged him to 'come out of the closet'. He said that he felt angry at first, but later regained his composure and questioned their reasoning.

Pradhyuman Maloo further said that the assumptions were based on his interests and that he was being stereotyped because of 'a deep-seated mindset of Indian society'. He further said, ''As a society, we have belittled the LGBTQ community by using them as a tool of mockery". Further stating that the last month made him introspect on how society perceives men, he said, "People will judge you for not being ‘manly’ enough, but I want other men to know that it’s okay to be who you are & do what you love". He further said that 'stereotypical masculinity' is not the rent that men need to pay to be a part of the world.

