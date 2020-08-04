Instagram Introduces New Filter Based On Sima Taparia From 'Indian Matchmaking'

Sima Taparia, the matchmaker who features in Netflix popular series Indian Matchmaking has been hogging headlines for quite some time now and has become a social media sensation. And now memers’ favourite matchmaker has her very own Instagram filter.

This famous line from the show, “Hello, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai,” had gone viral on social media ever since the show released. The new Instagram filter called ‘Sima Roast’ created by a user leftbrainedcenteraligned, has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it came out. It has become the talk of the town, with other users trying out the filter to see what Sima thinks of them. This filter is exactly like the other AI-randomly generalized filters, where a user is given random answers upon using a filter.

Just like all the other filters on the photo-sharing application, it gets activated by recognizing the user’s face and starts shuffling between random answers before finally giving one answer. Some of the answers in the filter include: "Not tall, slim, trim. How will you get matches?", "I think you need to change your talking pattern,” and "For your height, I don't think you'll get matches.”

‘Sima Roast’ filter

If you too want to get roasted, try searching for 'Sima Taparia' in filters in Instagram stories and select ‘Sima Roast’ filter when it pops up. The streaming giant’s latest reality show has caught the fancy of many people, who are simply loving the unintentional comedy that the show offers. The 8-episode series based on arrange marriages, has a huge ensemble of interesting personalities, starting with everyone’s current favourite Sima, who is the matchmaker.

While people find the show a little regressive, it shines light on the bitter reality which is quite prevalent across India. It’s hard to believe that this show was not designed as a comedy, with the awkward pauses, choice of music and some of the dialogues that might crack you up, especially “Hello, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai.” The idea of matching 'kundlis,' finding a girl who has 'fair skin’ and a ‘good height’ or is ‘flexible and adjusting’ in nature, ' and the matchmaker’s famous advice - 'you will have to compromise’, makes up for most of the show.

(Image credit: Indian Matchmaking Promo/YouTube)