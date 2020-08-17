Sima Taparia Of Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' Finally Reacts To Fan Comments; Watch

One of the highly talked about shows of current times, Netflix's Indian Matchmaking has taken social media by storm ever since its premiere on the streamer. The biggest highlight from the show has been matchmaker Sima Taparia, who became an overnight social media sensation after she featured in the show. With hundreds and thousands of fans having several questions from the Mumbai-based matchmaker, Taparia finally decided to respond to a few comments by netizens.

Sima Taparia from Mumbai finally reacts to fan comments

The Indian Matchmaking fame, Sima Taparia recently took to her Instagram handle to react to some of the fan comments which she has been receiving from across the world. The show completed a month yesterday as it premiered on the over-the-top streaming platform, Netflix, on July 16, 2020. On Saturday, the Mumbai-based matchmaker shared a video on her Instagram handle wherein she answered a bunch of questions; from her signature line to not being able to match any of the eligible bachelors in the Netflix Original.

When one fan asked her to change the username of her Instagram handle to '@simafrommumbai', in her reaction, the 57-year-old revealed that it has become her signature line as she uses it every time she goes to meet her clients abroad. When another fan asked why none of the matches was successful on the show, Taparia replied saying the director wanted to show the process of matchmaking and not the marriage. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote,

Barely a few weeks have passed since Indian Matchmaking began streaming on @netflix_in. Ever grateful to all your love and comments - tried responding to as many as I could. Leave your comments here if you want me to respond to your comments in another video.

Watch the video below:

About Indian Matchmaking

The Netflix Original Indian Matchmaking follows Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai who offers her traditional matchmaking services to eligible bachelors across the globe, in contemporary times. Throughout the first season of Indian Matchmaking, Taparia meets with several Indian bachelors and their families to help them find their perfect match. In addition to that, she also calls for fellow matchmakers, face readers, astrologers and life coaches for assistance.

