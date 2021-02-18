Sajid Khan Remembers His Late Brother Wajid On The Sets Of IMPL

Indian Music Premiere League is all set to release on February 26. In a first of its kind musical reality show, there will be no judges! Instead, the audience will see their favourite singers battling it out in teams. Sajid Khan of the musical duo Sajid-Wajid will also take part in the show. The epic start of the show was lined with a fond remembrance of Wajid Khan by his brother Sajid. He got teary-eyed when speaking about his late brother.

Sajid Khan remembered his brother fondly on the sets of the show. Bollywood Hungama reported the music director saying that this show was his brother's wish and he poured his heart to make this show a success. He also added that he will take forward the zing, the energy that his brother had and make the show a memorable experience for everyone.

Also Read | From Ananya Panday To Alia Bhatt: Childhood Pics Of B-town Stars That Ooze Out Innocence

The musical career of Sajid-Wajid

Sajid-Wajid is one of the most popular music duos in Bollywood. They have delivered several hits like Welcome, Mashallah, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. With movies like Partner, Kismat Konnection, Wanted, God Tussi Great Ho, Dabangg franchise the duo became a household name soon. Since their debut in 1999 with the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, the duo quickly rose to popularity because of their groovy music scores. Wajid Khan also began his solo activities as a singer. He is the voice behind songs like Mashallah, Mukhtasar, Jalwa. Sajid Khan, of the popular music producer duo Sajid-Wajid, is the elder brother of the late Wajid Khan. Wajid Khan passed away on June 1, 2020, after facing critical health issues.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Earns Blessings After He Donates E-rickshaws To The Needy In Hometown Moga

Indian Pro Music League

Sajid Khan will be soon seen on Indian Pro Music League, also called as IPML. Taking inspiration from various sports leagues, IPML will see teams battling against each other for the winner's title. Indian Pro Music League contestants are popular names from the music industry - Javed Ali, Mika Singh, Shilpa Rao, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Ankit Tiwari, Bhoomi Trivedi, Asees Kaur, to name a few.

Also Read | SLB To Revive 'Inshallah' With Alia Bhatt And A 'big Star' Replacing Salman Khan?

The six zonal teams will be headed by one singer each. They are - UP Dabanggs, Gujarat Rockers, Mumbai Warriors, Punjab Lions, Bengal Tigers and Delhi Dhurrandars. Salman Khan is the ambassador of the show, whereas Karan Wahi and Waluscha De Sousa will be the hosts. The show also called for audition entries from the viewers.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Announces Monetary Fund For IAS Aspirants, Says 'country Needs Trained Minds'

Wajid Khan's death came as a huge blow to his family as well as the music industry. After Wajid Khan's death, Sajid Khan has continued to work as a solo music producer. Indian Pro Music League will be Sajid Khan's first appearance without his brother.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.